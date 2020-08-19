Edwards, who's fully recovered from a broken foot suffered prior to his third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been earning reps with the first-team offense during his maiden training camp with the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards' impressive combination of speed and strength at 6-2, 212 pounds has been turning heads early in camp, enough so to be spending time with the starters as he builds chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr and battles for a role on the outside at receiver. Even if he's unlikely to surpass veteran Tyrell Williams on the depth chart as a rookie, Edwards could certainly force his way into playing time after slipping in the draft due to the aforementioned foot issue. Edwards' collegiate production supports such a positive outlook on his talent level and immediate ceiling, given he caught a total of 234 passes for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns in four years at South Carolina.