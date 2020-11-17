Edwards caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.

Edwards, who saw the field for just one play in Week 9 upon his return from ankle and foot injuries, was somewhat factored back into the mix with a 28-percent snap share Sunday. He figures to remain behind Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow in the pecking order at wide receiver when the Raiders host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.