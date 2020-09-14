Edwards caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.

Edwards' 46 offensive snaps ranked third among all rookie wide receivers during Sunday's slate of Week 1 contests, but lofty playing time didn't translate to immediate fantasy production as quarterback Derek Carr favored his running backs and tight end Darren Waller per usual. Nonetheless, coach Jon Gruden's early trust in Edwards to fill Tyrell Williams' (shoulder) role on the outside is a promising sign heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Saints.