Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Joins crowded Vegas WR rotation

The Raiders selected Edwards (foot) in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Edwards one of Vegas' back-to-back wideout picks in the third round after Lynn Bowden, the two of them following 12th overall selection Henry Ruggs. With Hunter Renfrow in the slot and Tyrell Williams just signed in free agency last year, the Raiders are impractically crowded at receiver at this point. Edwards' foot injury shouldn't be a long-term issue, and when healthy the 6-foot-3, 212-pound South Carolina product could offer starter-level utility not long afterward. Although he was selected second of the two, Edwards, profiles better as an outside receiver than Bowden, and it might be easier to find snaps outside than in the slot with Renfrow already there. Still, this is a frustrating landing spot for Edwards, who stood out for four years and more or less matched the production of Deebo Samuel at South Carolina.