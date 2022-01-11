Edwards caught four of five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's overtime thriller against the Chargers, which ended in a 35-32 victory for the Raiders.

Edwards saw north of four targets Sunday night for just the second time since Week 5, bringing his regular season totals to 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns on 59 targets in 16 games. The 2020 third-rounder failed to match the production of fellow receivers Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones throughout the latter half of his sophomore campaign, but Edwards still showed signs of improvement after a rookie effort that was riddled by ankle and foot injuries. He'll remain involved on the outside this week as the Raiders head to Cincinnati for a wild-card contest against the Bengals.