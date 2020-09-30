Edwards is expected to be sidelined for the Raiders' Week 4 game against the Bills after spraining his ankle in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards is apparently dealing with a fairly significant sprain, as Rapoport notes that the Raiders are viewing him as week-to-week beyond the Bills game, suggesting the rookie could be in line to miss additional time. The Raiders' passing game has largely ran through tight end Darren Waller this season, but Edwards had established himself as a starter at receiver for Las Vegas, totaling five receptions for 99 yards in three games while playing more than 60 percent of offensive snaps in the first two contests of the season. With fellow wideout Henry Ruggs (knee) also banged up, the Raiders could be forced to rely more heavily on Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones as the main complementary pass catchers behind Waller.