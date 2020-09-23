Edwards is listed as a limited a participant on Wednesday's injury report due to a foot issue.
Edwards appears to have emerged from Monday's win over the Saints with a foot injury, though the nature of his 'limited' designation can be taken with a grain of salt since Wednesday's injury report is only an estimation. The rookie wideout will have two more opportunities to log a full practice session ahead of Sunday's contest in New England.
