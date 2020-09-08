Edwards is listed as a starter on the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart.
Edwards will join fellow rookie Henry Ruggs and second-year slot man Hunter Renfrow to compose one of the youngest wide receiver corps in the league. The combination of an outstanding training camp and a season-ending injury to Tyrell Williams (shoulder) opens the path for Edwards to immediately take over a starting role on the outside, though it's possible that Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones could also see notable early-season work if the Raiders don't want to throw too much at the rookie out of the gate. He'll benefit from a favorable Week 1 matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.