Edwards failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Edwards' role in the Raiders' offense has been severely limited due to the resurgence of Nelson Agholor alongside fellow receivers Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow, while tight end Darren Waller remains a focal point of the team's aerial attack as well. A relatively difficult matchup against the Colts awaits in Week 14.