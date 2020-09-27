Edwards (ankle) missed the majority of the second half of Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

The wideout suffered an ankle injury after coming down awkwardly following one of the two catches (for 48 yards) he made Sunday while being targeted three times. Edwards' Week 4 status is now worth monitoring, along with that of fellow rookie pass catcher Henry Ruggs (hamstring), who was inactive against New England.