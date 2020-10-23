Edwards (ankle/foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Edwards will miss his third straight game due to lingering foot and ankle injures, despite the fact that he's had the benefit of a bye week to get additional rest. With the rookie third-round pick out, the Raiders will roll with Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor in three-receiver sets.
More News
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Still not practicing•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Missing Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Likely out Week 4 with ankle sprain•