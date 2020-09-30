Edwards (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Edwards is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle sprain, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has suggested that the Raiders consider him week-to-week. With Henry Ruggs (hamstring) also trending in the wrong direction for Week 4, it looks as though Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones will be called upon to lead the Raiders' wide receiving corps.
More News
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Likely out Week 4 with ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Spotted with walking boot•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Misses most of second half•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Ready for Week 3 action•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Listed as limited Wednesday•