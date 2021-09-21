Edwards caught three passes on as many targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Steelers.

Edwards, who fell less than a yard shy of scoring in overtime during the Raiders' season opener, also had a touchdown grab negated by a holding penalty on the offensive line Sunday in Pittsburgh. The second-year wide receiver led his position group in snap percentage, but he ultimately finished just fifth on the team in receiving with four other pass catchers recording five receptions apiece, as quarterback Derek Carr took advantage of an injury-riddled Steelers defense. A tougher test likely awaits in Week 3 as Miami's secondary features cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.