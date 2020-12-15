Edwards was not targeted in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.
Edwards logged 20 offensive snaps for just the second time since the Raiders' Week 6 bye as the Colts grew a large lead in the second half, but the rookie failed to translate his playing time into production. He's gone since Week 3 without a multi-reception effort, and that trend may continue this week on Thursday Night Football against the Chargers.
