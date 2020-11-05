Edwards (foot/ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Edwards hasn't suited up for game-action since Week 3 in New England, but his ability to practice fully Thursday would seem to indicate that he's on track to return against the Chargers on Sunday. Given how cautious the Raiders have been regarding Edwards' recovery, the team could opt to ease him back to action behind Henry Ruggs, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow, rather than counting on the rookie to immediately re-enter the starting rotation.
