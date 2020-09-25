Edwards (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The No. 81 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft logged limited practices this week, but he'll be able to give it a go Sunday and is thus slated to maintain his starting role in the team's offense. The Raiders will be without first-rounder Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) this week, meaning that Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor are candidates for added snaps Sunday behind Edwards and Hunter Renfrow. Edwards caught both of his targets for 42 yards in this past Monday's win over the Saints, and with an increase in volume a plausible outcome as the season rolls along, the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder has a chance to surface as a fantasy option in deeper formats.
