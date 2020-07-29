Edwards has recovered from the broken fifth metatarsal that he suffered in February, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Edwards picked up the injury while training for the combine and was initially given a recovery timetable of 8-to-12 weeks. By early April, he was moving without a walking boot, and the Raiders later took him in the third round of the draft. Edwards and rookie first-rounder Henry Ruggs (thigh) join a wide receiver group composed of Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and a smattering of uninspiring vets. With Renfrow occupying the slot, Edwards' best bet to get reps likely will come on the outside as a rookie.