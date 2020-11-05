Edwards (foot/ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards practiced last week for the first time since injuring his foot and ankle Week 3, but three consecutive limited showings wasn't enough for the Raiders to clear the rookie third-round pick for action. He's kicking off this week in the same fashion, so it'll be interesting to see if he can elevated to all activity by week's end. If Edwards is unable to make the requisite progress, though, Henry Ruggs, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow will be the team's most utilized wide receivers Sunday against the Chargers.