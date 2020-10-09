Edwards (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Edwards, who didn't practice Wednesday through Friday, thus remains in the week-to-week category, but perhaps the team's Week 6 bye will afford him enough recovery time to suit up Oct. 25 against the Buccaneers. On the plus side for the Raiders, fellow rookie Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) -- who is listed as questionable -- has a good chance to return to action this weekend.