Edwards has seen more consistent reps with the first-team offense than the likes of Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones, Vic Tafur, Jimmy Durkin, Ted Nguyen and Tashan Reed of The Athletic's State of the Nation podcast report.

Edwards appears to have already earned the trust of Las Vegas' training staff, as Tafur speculates that the team would not hesitate to start the South Carolina product in the event that Tyrell Williams (shoulder) were forced to miss time. Still, Williams appears to have a fair shot at playing through his torn labrum, and if the veteran is on the field it's unlikely that Edwards would immediately usurp him. 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs also appears locked into an immediate offensive role, and it's possible that coach Jon Gruden would balk at relying on two rookie wideouts to each handle consistent snaps right out of the gate.