Edwards (ankle) was sporting a walking boot on his right foot Monday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
As Reed notes, it's early in the week, but Edwards' situation is one to monitor. Meanwhile, Vic Tafur of The Athletic relays that coach Jon Gruden acknowledged as Week 4's game against the Bills approaches that the team is "concerned about both" Edwards and Henry Ruggs (hamstring).
