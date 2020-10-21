Edwards (ankle/foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
It's not a great sign that Edwards still isn't practicing with the Raiders coming off their bye week. If he remains sidelined Sunday against the Buccaneers, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor would continue to head the team's wide receiver corps in Week 7.
