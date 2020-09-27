Edwards was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury.
With Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) already out this week, Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are next up for the Raiders' Week 3 wide receiver touches.
