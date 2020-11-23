Edwards caught one pass for one yard on two targets in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Edwards was targeted on two of his nine offensive snaps, but he's seemingly still being eased back into action since his Week 9 return from ankle and foot injuries. The Falcons' secondary has been generous to opposing wide receivers this season, but Edwards remains behind Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow at wide receiver ahead of a Week 12 matchup in Atlanta.