The Raiders expect Edwards and fellow second-year pro Henry Ruggs to start at wide receiver, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Both were Week 1 starters as rookies last year, but Edwards injured his ankle Week 3 and was demoted to a reserve role when he returned in Week 9. The two 2020 draft picks combined for only 645 yards and five TDs, while Nelson Agholor emerged as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver with a 48/896/8 receiving line on 82 targets. The Raiders have since swapped out Agholor for John Brown, but the team hopes it'll be one of the young guys stepping up to take over the No. 1 role. Las Vegas also has slot specialist Hunter Renfrow, so it'll be tough to find regular snaps for all three of Edwards, Ruggs and Brown.