Edwards caught one pass for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.

Edwards' 19 offensive snaps Sunday more than doubled his amount from the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, but the rookie wide receiver is averaging just 1.25 targets per game since returning from foot and ankle injuries against the Chargers in Week 9. Additional opportunities could appear for Edwards in Week 13 against the winless Jets if the Raiders manage to build a significant lead, however.