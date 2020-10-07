Edwards (foot/ankle) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Edwards missed Week 4's game against the Bills and his absence from practice Wednesday doesn't bode especially well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chiefs. On the plus side for the Raiders, fellow rookie wideout Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
