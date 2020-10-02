Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) doubtful for the contest, Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are in line to head the Raiders' Week 4 wide receiver corps.
More News
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Missing Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Likely out Week 4 with ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Spotted with walking boot•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Misses most of second half•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Ready for Week 3 action•