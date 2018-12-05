Raiders' C.J. Anderson: Heading to Oakland
Anderson signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Anderson visited the Chiefs on Monday but the team opted to bring back Charcandrick West instead, leaving Anderson to join their AFC West opponent. Doug Martin has served as the Raiders' primary running back since Marshawn Lynch (groin) was placed on injured reserve, with Jalen Richard serving as a pass-catching back. Martin has run well enough with 445 yards and a 4.2 YPC -- though he has lost a pair of fumbles in only 105 carries -- and it remains to be seen how Anderson mixes into the backfield.
