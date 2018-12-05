Raiders' C.J. Anderson: Not assured of role
Coach Jon Gruden said the decision to sign Anderson on Tuesday was partially a product of Doug Martin's knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Alas, Martin was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and now looks like a strong bet to play Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Raiders may still carve out some carries for Anderson over the next four weeks, but it wouldn't be wise to count on anything significant this coming Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...