Coach Jon Gruden said the decision to sign Anderson on Tuesday was partially a product of Doug Martin's knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Alas, Martin was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and now looks like a strong bet to play Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Raiders may still carve out some carries for Anderson over the next four weeks, but it wouldn't be wise to count on anything significant this coming Sunday.

