The Raiders selected Rogers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Rogers was a five-year player at Texas Tech who had 51 combined starts across both tackle spots and four combined starts at both guard spots. Despite the tackle experience, his frame projects him as a guard in the NFL. Rogers is well-seasoned with good athleticism highlighted by his jumps and agility drills at the combine, all of which graded very high for an offensive lineman. Even if not immediately, Rogers should carve out a starting role on this offensive line.