The Raiders selected Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 215th overall.

Miller took over the reins from Trey Lance at North Dakota State and had a successful career for the Bison. He led them to an FCS national title in 2024, throwing for 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns against just four picks. Miller also has wheels with a whopping 48 rushing touchdowns to his credit. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Miller doesn't possess NFL starter tools but projects to be a backup that can stick in the league.