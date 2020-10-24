Nassib (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
Nassib picked up a broken toe in the Week 5 win against the Chiefs, but he could play through the issue after logging three straight limited practices. The fifth-year pro out of Penn State played around 30 percent of the defensive snaps in each game before the injury, but that could see a slight dropoff depending on how healthy he is.
More News
-
Raiders' Carl Nassib: Dealing with broken toe•
-
Raiders' Carl Nassib: Pulled from action, but may return•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Agrees to terms with Raiders•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Productive in part-time role•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Adds to sack total Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Records fifth sack•