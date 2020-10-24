Nassib (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.

Nassib picked up a broken toe in the Week 5 win against the Chiefs, but he could play through the issue after logging three straight limited practices. The fifth-year pro out of Penn State played around 30 percent of the defensive snaps in each game before the injury, but that could see a slight dropoff depending on how healthy he is.

