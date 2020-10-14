Nassib suffered a broken toe during Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders are unsure how much time Nassib will miss, but they have a Week 6 bye to sort things out. The 27-year-old defensive end has maintained a consistent role, usually logging around 30 percent of the defensive snaps, so both Arden Key and Kendal Vickers could enjoy increased usage if Nassib sits out games.
