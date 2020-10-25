Nassib (toe) is active for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable for Sunday's contest, but his availability never truly appeared in doubt. Nassib has 10 tackles and a half-sack through five games and should reclaim his rotational role in the Raiders' defensive line rotation.
