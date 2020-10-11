Nassib (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old defensive end had fielded between 25 and 39 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in every game Weeks 1 through 4, recording half a sack, four QB hits and 10 total tackles. He's being evaluated by trainers after suffering a foot injury against Kansas City, though his return has not been ruled out.

