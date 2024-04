The Raiders signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Bradley has good size at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds and spent the final two years of his college career at South Alabama following four years in Toledo's program. He threw for 5,996 yards at South Alabama, amassing 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. In Las Vegas, Bradley slides in at the bottom of the depth chart behind Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Anthony Brown.