The Raiders elevated Runyon from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Runyon began the season on IR due to a foot injury. He was activated Nov. 4 but was then waived the following day. Runyon subsequently returned to Las Vegas as part of the practice squad and could get his first regular-season game action of the campaign Sunday. However, the Raiders have three tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart (Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas), so Runyon may be limited to special teams if he does suit up.