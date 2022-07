Jones (undisclosed) is not practicing Sunday, his third consecutive absence, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders haven't disclosed any information about Jones missing practice, per Reed, so it remains to be seen whether he's dealing with any sort of injury. The 32-year-old is heading into the first season of a three-year deal with Las Vegas, where he stands to form a dangerous pass-rush tandem with Maxx Crosby, health provided.