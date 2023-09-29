Jones was arrested late Thursday in Las Vegas for two violations of a domestic temporary restraining order, Andrew Groover of NFL.com reports.

The 33-year-old Jones hasn't played with the Raiders this season and has been away from the team since early September following a series of posts on his social media that were critical of ownership, the front office and coaching staff. He was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Sept. 20, with the Raiders having referred to Jones' situation as a private matter. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league is aware of Jones' arrest and is "closely monitoring the matter" while remaining in "constant communication with the Raiders."

