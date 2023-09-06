Coach Josh McDaniels relayed Wednesday that Jones is away from the team's facility, with the defensive end's situation described as a "private matter."

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," McDaniels noted in reference to Jones' absence, which occurred a day after Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts that he no longer wanted to play for the Raiders. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it." Jones logged 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 games with Las Vegas last season, but at this stage, his status for Sunday's season opener against the Broncos is unclear.