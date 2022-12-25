Jones injured his elbow in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Steelers and will not return.
The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Jones was carted off the field after colliding with teammate Maxx Crosby. His status will be updated again when more details are released.
More News
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Breaks out Week 13•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Absent from third straight practice•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Headed to Vegas•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Dominant in divisional win•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Comes off COVID list•