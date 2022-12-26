Jones (elbow) isn't expected to return for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, after he was carted off with an elbow injury during Saturday's loss to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the details of Jones' elbow injury have yet to be revealed, it sounds as if the issue is severe enough where he won't be able to suit up again for the rest of the season. If the veteran is indeed sidelined for the remainder of the year, he'll conclude his first season playing for the Raiders with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries across 15 game appearances.