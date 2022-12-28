Las Vegas placed Jones (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Jones was carted off the field during Week 16 due to an elbow injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, so his move to IR was simply transactional. The veteran pass rusher will finish the 2022 campaign with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries across 15 appearances.
More News
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Likely won't return this season•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Exits with injured elbow•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Breaks out Week 13•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Absent from third straight practice•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Headed to Vegas•