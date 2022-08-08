Jones (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
It remains unclear why Jones was absent for the start of training camp, but he's back in the mix now. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with Las Vegas this offseason and will look to form a dangerous pass-rush tandem with Maxx Crosby during his first campaign with his new squad.
More News
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Absent from third straight practice•
-
Raiders' Chandler Jones: Headed to Vegas•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Dominant in divisional win•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Comes off COVID list•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Back at team facility•