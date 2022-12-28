Las Vegas placed Jones (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Jones was carted off the field during Saturday's loss to the Steelers due to the elbow injury and will now miss the remainder of the season, barring the Raiders overcoming the odds to make the playoffs while also advancing to at least the AFC Championship Game. The veteran pass rusher will finish the 2022 campaign with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown across 15 appearances.

