Jones (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Denver, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

During a week in which he posted since-delated social-media posts expressing a desire to no longer play for the Raiders, Jones will miss the first game of the season due to what the team calls "non-injury-related/personal" reasons. It remains to be seen how the situation will play out in the coming weeks, but his next potential chance to play is Sunday, Sept. 17 in Buffalo.