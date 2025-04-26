The Raiders selected Grant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Grant (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) played at William & Mary and thus might need some developmental time to catch up to the speed and strength of the NFL, but at least Grant logged a ton of playing time in college. More specifically, Grant started most of his four playable seasons (COVID mostly wiped out his freshman year), and for zone-blocking purposes in particular he should conventionally project well to the NFL. The Raiders presumably intend to have Grant compete with DJ Glaze for the starting right tackle job, though they could view Grant as a potential long-term starter at left tackle as well.