Snowden finished the 2024 season with 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups across 16 games with Las Vegas.

Prior to the 2024 season, Snowden hadn't appeared in a regular-season NFL game since 2021 with the Bears, when he played a total of six defensive snaps across two games. That was the only previous action of his career. The Raiders, however, kept Snowden on their roster, and he even started nine of the 16 contests in which he played. The 26-year-old set career bests across the board and is slated to be an exclusive rights free agent. It will remain to be seen how he may fit in with the Raiders' new coaching staff.