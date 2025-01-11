Collier rushed twice for six yards in the Raiders' season finale, a 34-20 loss to the Chargers. He also caught one of two targets for a loss of four yards.

Collier, who was waived by the Ravens in early November before landing in Las Vegas, finished his 2024 campaign with five carries for 12 yards across three games with in the silver and black. The undrafted 24-year-old out of Lock Haven will face an uphill battle for a roster spot again in 2025, though Collier has proven capable of earning a special teams role.